Save A Lot Reveals New Plans to Modernize its Stores; Kenneth McGrath Shares
ST LOUIS, MI - The first step a shopper takes into a grocery store is the most important. This is where they take a moment to observe, taking in their surroundings to understand the retailer’s commitment to their shopping experience. In an effort to bolster its brand, Save A Lot has unveiled new plans to modernize its look, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing value, quality products, and neighborhood support to its local communities.www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0