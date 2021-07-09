Cancel
Saint Louis, MI

Save A Lot Reveals New Plans to Modernize its Stores; Kenneth McGrath Shares

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST LOUIS, MI - The first step a shopper takes into a grocery store is the most important. This is where they take a moment to observe, taking in their surroundings to understand the retailer’s commitment to their shopping experience. In an effort to bolster its brand, Save A Lot has unveiled new plans to modernize its look, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing value, quality products, and neighborhood support to its local communities.

