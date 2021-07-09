Columbine® Vineyards Announces Sustainably Grown Certification; Vincent Sorena and Kevin Warner Discuss

Duke Divinity School has announced a new Certificate in Latinx Studies designed to prepare students for ministry in Hispanic/Latinx churches and communities in the U.S. Peter Casarella, professor of theology and faculty director for the certificate, said the certificate is an important step forward for the school in preparing students to serve in these communities. “Latinx communities are a genuine gift to the church,” he said. “They are young, vibrant, and heterogenous in themselves. This certificate is the first of its kind and prepares students at Duke Divinity not only to engage the vitality of the Brown church but to prepare interculturally and ecumenically for theology and ministry while being nurtured and enriched by the company of the poor.”