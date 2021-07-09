Columbine® Vineyards Announces Sustainably Grown Certification; Vincent Sorena and Kevin Warner Discuss
DELANO, CA - At a time when the fresh produce industry is facing challenges from major environmental causes such as drought, the push toward sustainability has become even more prevalent as we seek to band together to conquer these hurdles. Taking strong action, California-based Columbine® Vineyards announced that is has become Sustainably Grown Certified, representing the significant positive adjustments the table grape grower has made in preserving resources and limiting environmental impacts.www.andnowuknow.com
