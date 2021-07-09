Cancel
Echocardiograms may predict which COVID-19 patients are at risk of developing heart issues, Johns Hopkins researchers find

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEchocardiograms may be useful in predicting which COVID-19 patients have the highest risk of developing atrial fibrillation, according to recent findings published in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography. The study involved 80 COVID-19 patients and 34 non-COVID-19 patients who were treated at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in...

