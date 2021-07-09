Backward Glances

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJim Bush, an active 86-year-old, was named the 2011 George Fortin Fit for Life Award winner at the 18th Annual Celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day held recently at the Wayside Racquet & Swim Club. The National Senior Health and Fitness Day also featured the 12th Annual Alexander Kursonis Memorial Tennis Tournament with the winners of the competition Gerald Flynn, Bob Bullerwell and Pat Steuart. The annual event, hosted by Darren McLaughlin, included a luncheon catered by Joe Craig and entertainment by Frank Dionne, keyboard, and Fran Flynn, magician … The Rev. Israel Rodriguez, who had been at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough for two years, left May 31 to go to St. Patrick’s Parish in Lawrence where he was to serve as parochial vicar. Born in Granada, Spain, he was the oldest of the 12 children of Jose and Conception (Diaz) Rodrigues. On May 22, Fr. Israel celebrated the 9 a.m. Mass at IC and following the service, a reception was held for him in Meehan Hall of the IC School. At this time, Ruth Boland read the following poem that she wrote as a tribute to him:

