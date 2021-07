Apple is already making significant changes to its new updates for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.The company revealed sweeping updates to iOS, iPadOS and MacOS earlier this year, during its Worldwide Developers Conference. Many of the features of both – such as the introduction of “Focus” tools for better concentration, and the ability to share videos while on FaceTime – have received positive initial reviews.But one of the biggest changes has also received the most criticism. The company also substantially changed the design of Safari, its web browser, in both iOS 15 and MacOS Monterey – and many users have rejected it...