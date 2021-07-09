Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 235 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Uptown Charlotte, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Charlotte, Matthews, and Mint Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

