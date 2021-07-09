Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Jackson; Madison; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Wilkes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WILKES...SOUTHERN MADISON...SOUTHERN JACKSON...SOUTHEASTERN BARROW...OGLETHORPE CLARKE AND NORTHERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 235 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Braselton to Comer and Tignall, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud-to- ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Jefferson, Watkinsville, Lexington, Athens, Braselton, Statham, Arcade, Nicholson, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, Colbert, Tignall, Arnoldsville, Carlton, Rayle, Hull, Whitehall and Athens-Clarke County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH