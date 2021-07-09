Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR POLK...SOUTHWESTERN STORY...NORTHEASTERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND EASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodward, or 11 miles east of Perry, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 128 pm, baseball sized hail was reported near Woodward with this storm. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Granger, Saylorville Lake and Big Creek Lake around 140 PM CDT. Polk City around 145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Urbandale, Grimes, Saylorville, West Des Moines, Johnston, Clive, Windsor Heights, Merle Hay Mall, Valley West Mall, Des Moines, Ankeny, Drake Stadium And Knapp Center, Altoona, Bondurant, Iowa Events Center, Principal Park, Des Moines Int`l Airport, Prairie Meadows, Adventureland Amusement Park and Iowa State Fairgrounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 68 and 72, and between mile markers 87 and 103. Interstate 80 between mile markers 109 and 149. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH