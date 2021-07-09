Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Dallas, Polk, Story by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Polk; Story A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN STORY SOUTHERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodward, or 10 miles north of Grimes, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 128 pm, baseball sized hail was reported near Woodward with this storm. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perry, Huxley, Madrid, Dallas Center, Slater, Granger, Woodward, Big Creek Lake, Saylorville Lake, Minburn, Sheldahl, Kelley, Bouton, Luther, Perry Municipal Airport, Big Creek State Park and Ledges State Park. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bouton, IA
County
Story County, IA
City
Kelley, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
County
Polk County, IA
City
Boone, IA
City
Dallas, IA
County
Boone County, IA
City
Huxley, IA
City
Granger, IA
City
Dallas Center, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Madrid, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Baseball#Polk#Sheldahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Texas StateNBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in D.C. test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas delegation tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night when a member informed the caucus that they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden moves to drop Trump showerhead rule

The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to drop a Trump-era rule that sought to loosen restrictions on showerhead water flow — something the former president was known to complain about. The Energy Department announced on Friday that it is taking a step toward reversing the Trump administration’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy