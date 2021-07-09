Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Story by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Story A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN STORY SOUTHERN BOONE AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodward, or 10 miles north of Grimes, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 128 pm, baseball sized hail was reported near Woodward with this storm. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perry, Huxley, Madrid, Dallas Center, Slater, Granger, Woodward, Big Creek Lake, Saylorville Lake, Minburn, Sheldahl, Kelley, Bouton, Luther, Perry Municipal Airport, Big Creek State Park and Ledges State Park. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH