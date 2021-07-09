Cancel
Macomb County, MI

Bodies identified after boat fire on Lake St. Clair

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people found dead after a boat fire on Lake St. Clair last Saturday morning as 60-year-old Mark Matthews from Williston, ND, Jason Miron, 43, of Grand Rapids, MI, and Stephanie Arzola 41, of Grand Rapid, MI.

A lab/pointer mix dog was also found deceased on the boat. The dog, as well as the boat, belonged to Matthews.

According to the Sheriff's Office all three persons were sleeping on Matthew's boat, a 1987 white Chris Craft, when 911 began receiving calls of smoke coming out from one of the windows.

After a thorough examination of the boat by the Macomb County Sheriff’s fire investigators, the cause of the fire will be listed as unknown. It is believed that the fire started within the main living area of the cabin on a couch. Electrical issues were ruled out as cause; however, smoking/smoking material could not be ruled out or proven.

The cabin did have a working smoke detector at the time of the fire.

Macomb County suspects no foul play at this time and is continuing to investigate this incident.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

