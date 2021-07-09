Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, BTS & More: What's Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!
This week brought a whole lotta music and BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" remix with Nicki Minaj. The "feat. Nicki Minaj" credit has done wonders for already-popular hip-hop tracks such as Doja Cat's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Say So" and Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas," but the Queen Barb is bringing a whole lotta heat by adding extra bars and stacks to BIA's smash.www.billboard.com
