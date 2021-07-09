Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Billie Eilish, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, BTS & More: What's Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week brought a whole lotta music and BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" remix with Nicki Minaj. The "feat. Nicki Minaj" credit has done wonders for already-popular hip-hop tracks such as Doja Cat's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Say So" and Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas," but the Queen Barb is bringing a whole lotta heat by adding extra bars and stacks to BIA's smash.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Bts More#Bia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

The Kid LAROI's surprise Justin Bieber DM

The Kid LAROI started working with Justin Bieber after the superstar slid into his DMs. The 17-year-old rapper - who has collaborated on 'Unstable' and 'Stay' with Bieber, 27 - admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him but was thrilled with the star reached out to him via Instagram.
CelebritiesBillboard

The Kid Laroi Confirms 'Stay' Single With Justin Bieber

The Kid LAROi and Justin Bieber are at it again. The Australian sensation confirmed on Wednesday (June 30) that his rumored new single with JB, "Stay," is coming soon. And while "#StayIsComing" was as far as he went, Justin retweeted that message, along with a link to pre-save the track. At press time spokespeople for both men had not responded to requests for additional information about the release date, but earlier this week The Kid posted an Insta photo from a basketball game in which he's cheekily holding up a sign that reads: "Stay July 9?"
MusicBillboard

The Kid Laroi Is Here to 'Stay,' Thanks to Co-Signs From Justin Bieber & More

Last week, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber teamed up for the ultra-poppy new song "Stay" -- which is just the latest in a series of big looks for the Australian musician. Back in May, Miley Cyrus hopped on LAROI's "Without You" remix and invited the 17-year-old to perform with her on Saturday Night Live. Since then, "Without You" has hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, so far peaking at No. 8. Now, he and Bieber are proving to be a potent combination on the frenetic "Stay," which was released Friday along with an eye-popping new video.
MusicVulture

Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding, albeit still blonde, Billie. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Releasing New Song and Video “NDA” Next Week

Next week will bring a new Billie Eilish song. The musician announced that “NDA” and its music video will drop on Friday, July 9. It’ll be the fifth offering from Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever. So far, she’s shared “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” and “Lost Cause.” Find Billie Eilish’s “NDA” announcement below.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Billie Eilish Reveals New Single And Music Video

Billie Eilish revealed that her next single will be “NDA.” Along with an image of her face, she posted that it will be released on Friday, July 9. A new video will be released as well. In June, she released “Lost Cause,” which peaked at #27 on Billboard Hot 100.
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Billie Eilish, Lost Kings and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Theater & Danceofficialcharts.com

Dave & Stormzy, BTS and The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber heading for Official Singles Chart Top 10

Dave & Stormzy are heading for the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart. The British rappers’ first ever collaboration Clash, taken from Dave’s upcoming album We’re All Alone In This Together, goes in at Number 4 on today (July 11)’s Official Chart: First Look. Should Clash’s momentum continue, it will mark Dave’s eighth UK Top 10 single and Stormzy’s 12th.
MusicNME

Watch Ailee and Henry Lau cover songs by Justin Bieber and Adele

American-Korean vocalist Ailee and Canadian-born singer Henry Lau have collaborated on covers of songs by Justin Bieber and Adele. The K-pop idols performed the covers during the latest episode of Lau’s YouTube show Henry More Henry. On the June 22 episode, Ailee and Lau jointly hosted a rooftop mini-concert, where they kicked things off with a soulful rendition of Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, with Lau on showcasing his violin skills with a brief solo.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat Booked for 2021 Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat are only a few of the heavy hitters lined up to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. According to Global Citizen‘s site, the ladies join a list of over 30 artists on the 24-hour broadcast that will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.
MusicA.V. Club

The 2021 Global Citizen Live stream will feature BTS, Billie Eilish, and Metallica

For the last few years, the Global Citizen organization—which raises money and awareness to try and help people in poverty around the world—has moved away from big live festivals in favor of online livestreams that anyone can watch, bringing its message of promoting global unity through the use of major celebrity performances and speeches to a much bigger audience. Global Citizen also has a knack for assembling a surprisingly wide range of musical acts, appealing not just to cool young people but also uncool old people (as well as hypothetical uncool young people and cool old people).

Comments / 0

Community Policy