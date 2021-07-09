Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

CASA of Santa Barbara County: Child abuse cases soar 40% to record high during pandemic

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
 8 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Since the start of the pandemic, CASA of Santa Barbara County continues to face a growing number of child abuse cases.

"We’ve hit a record number of over 200 cases in need of advocates " said Kim Davis with CASA of Santa Barbara County.

Last summer Santa Barbara County's largest child advocacy group served some 156 children.

While the pandemic has not made anything easier for CASA, it hopes to increase the number of volunteers.

During the pandemic CASA program volunteers are also seeing more drug abuse leading to child abuse cases.

The organization depends on volunteers to serve children who have been abused.

If you would like to become a volunteer or help children who have been abused contact CASA of Santa Barbara County at (805) 739-9102 .

