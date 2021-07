There are three people who took great pleasure in watching Conor McGregor lose in the UFC 264 main event and each for very different reasons. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather, and Jake Paul all reveled in Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The fact that it was a gruesome lower-leg injury that had the Irishman hospitalized and carted off on a stretcher did nothing in the way of inducing sympathy from these three men. On the contrary, they all took to social media to celebrate but each from a different angle.