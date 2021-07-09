Nneka Ogwumike Could Potentially Play For Nigeria Following Team USA Snub

Team USA’s bid for the gold medal in the upcoming Olympic Games just took a huge hit following a shock loss to Nigeria on Friday night. It was nothing more than a non-bearing exhibition tune-up match, but this did little to deter the critics from lambasting the national squad’s effort on the mean streets of Twitter. Unfortunately for him, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich turned out to be one of the biggest scapegoats in the head-scratching defeat.