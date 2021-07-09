Reggie Jackson Jersey From Historic 539-Foot HR Hits Auction, Could Fetch $250K!

Today is a dream day for baseball prospect followers. This afternoon the Futures Game is taking place in Colorado. Later tonight the 1st round of the Major League Baseball draft begins. It’s the Super Bowl of days. And for the Cincinnati Reds and their fans, things got out to a great start. Jose Barrero got the nod as the starting shortstop in the Futures Game and was placed at second in the lineup. After a shutout top half of the inning, the Reds prospect came up to the plate with no one on in the bottom of the 1st inning and after battling with Cole Winn for four pitches that included two foul balls, Winn left an 84 MPH curveball over the middle of the plate and Barrero crushed it 426 feet into the stands in left center field.