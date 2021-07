As part of the ongoing response, agencies across the U.S. government announced new resources and initiatives to protect American businesses and communities from ransomware attacks. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, together with federal partners, have launched a new website to combat the threat of ransomware. The Stop Ransomware website establishes a one-stop hub for ransomware resources for individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The new Stop Ransomware website is a collaborative effort across the federal government and is the first joint website created to help private and public organizations mitigate their ransomware risk.