Warhammer 40K: Kill Team reboot announced, watch the grisly new trailer

Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Review: Return To The Streets. Streets of Rage 4 was one of our biggest surprises of 2020. With exquisite, smooth, hard-hitting combat, it made us remember what we loved about this classic series while not being afraid to push the series forward either. It scored a 4.5/5 from us (Our Review) and ended up as our second favorite game of 2020. So when I heard the team at Lizardcube had more in store for me, I was ready to hit the streets. The Mr. X Nightmare DLC may not take the same risks the original release did, but fans of the game will find an update worth their time.