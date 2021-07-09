Warhammer 40K: Kill Team reboot announced, watch the grisly new trailer
One of Warhammer 40,000’s most divisive series is getting do-over, Games Workshop announced in a news release on Friday. Set against the stunning success of Warhammer 40,000’s 9th edition and the continued surge in popularity of niche franchises like Adeptus Titanicus and Necromunda, Games Workshop’s Kill Team has been the sick man in the lineup for some time now. On Friday the British company announced an “all-new” version is on the way. Expect details this weekend during a special Twitch stream beginning July 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.www.polygon.com
