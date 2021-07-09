Cancel
Video Games

Warhammer 40K: Kill Team reboot announced, watch the grisly new trailer

By Charlie Hall
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Warhammer 40,000’s most divisive series is getting do-over, Games Workshop announced in a news release on Friday. Set against the stunning success of Warhammer 40,000’s 9th edition and the continued surge in popularity of niche franchises like Adeptus Titanicus and Necromunda, Games Workshop’s Kill Team has been the sick man in the lineup for some time now. On Friday the British company announced an “all-new” version is on the way. Expect details this weekend during a special Twitch stream beginning July 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

#Warhammer 40k#Warhammer 40 000#Games Workshop#Necromunda#British#Kill Team#Pariah Nexus#Monster Fight Club#Cyberpunk#Warhammer Plus
