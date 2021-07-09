Cancel
Domino Goes Fully Digital, Phillips Gets New NYC Headquarters, and More News

By Sophia Herrin g
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Business. Walker Zanger’s Parent Company Expands Its Brand Portfolio. Miami-based holding firm Mosaic Companies has acquired Opustone, adding the tile...

Related
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Tour a Traditional Yet Modern Atlanta Home That Features a World-Class Car Collection—and Garage

When Shashi and Lucky Reddy, cofounders of the mobile accessories brand Case-Mate, were in the market for a new abode, they started to go for drives around the leafy Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven. Best known for its manicured landscaping and stunning prewar architecture, the community is included on the National Register of Historic Places. “It was not the initial house that caught our attention so much as the 100-year-old oak tree right in front,” Lucky said of the couple’s ultimate find. “[W]e said this is it, this is the house.”
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford’s L.A. Home Is on the Market for $18.5 Million—or $45,000 a Month

For most of their relationship, Helen Mirren and her husband, Taylor Hackford, have called Los Angeles their home base. But in recent years, they relocated to Lake Tahoe on the Nevada side, and now, the longtime couple (who tied the knot in 1997 after more than 10 years together) is deciding whether or not they should sell their first home. Mirren and Hackford are weighing their options by offering the Hollywood estate as a rental for $45,000 a month or as a sale at $18.5 million, reports the Wall Street Journal.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

50 AD-Approved Photographers for Your Next Interior Shoot

You’ve painted the walls, hung the curtains, and strung up the chandelier—your latest project is a wrap. Now you’re ready to document all that hard work for your portfolio and even some potential press. But interior photography can be a tricky business: Capture the lighting or composition poorly, and those details you worked so hard to achieve will be lost to time (or just the few who experience your space in person).
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

On Manhattan’s Western Edge, Citrovia Is Bringing Whimsical Lemon Groves to NYC

As everyone who’s ever found themselves in Manhattan on a dreary February day can attest, winter is not New York’s friend. There’s an undeniable bleakness that, save for the twinkly lights and holiday-themed beverages, tends to make visitors and locals alike hesitant to venture outside. After all, for seemingly three straight months, the sky transforms into a cold gray shroud, the streets are blanketed in a thick layer of slush, and the unforgiving wind will ruin a fresh blowout. Enter Citrovia, a whimsical 30,000-square-foot art installation comprising more than 700 handcrafted, exceptionally detailed plaster lemons (and 3,800 handcrafted steel and foam painted leaves). The playful and slightly surreal lemon grove in Manhattan West is perhaps the only place in the city where it’s never dark, rainy, nor dismal, courtesy of the overhead lighting displays creating colorful moods behind two layers of pillowy white fabric (designed to mimic clouds). “It’s always blue skies here,” jokes Brookfield Properties’ Sara Fay, who commissioned the project.
Big Sky, MTPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Glowing Mountainside Home in Big Sky, Montana

Paul Gravette, an entrepreneur and angel investor, knows a good partnership when he sees one. So it didn’t take too long to realize that the synchronicity he and his wife LeighAnn felt with interior designer Roger Higgins was a rare and perfect union. After working with the Nashville-based decorator on their primary residence and Bahamian beach house, the couple decided to give him carte blanche when it came to their mountain retreat in Big Sky, Montana.
Stockholm, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

With a New Bedroom Loft Above, This Stockholm Kitchen Shines

If you want to upgrade a kitchen, you don’t usually downsize. But that’s what Sanna Wåhlin suggested a young family do in order to add a bedroom to their Stockholm home. The footprint of the 19th-century attic apartment couldn’t be expanded, so the interior architect and Note Design Studio partner decided to build up into the tall ceilings instead. She brilliantly crafted a lofted sleeping chamber that actually enhances the cozier cooking area below.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Historic Shelter Island Summer Cottage That Brims With Personal Touches

The home as calling card is a well-worn metaphor for the private abodes of top interior designers. But the Shelter Island, New York, retreat of Esteban Arboleda is no slick showcase. “It’s not a laboratory,” says the decorator, associate partner at the celebrated Manhattan-based firm Haynes Roberts. “My house is my house. It’s a representation of who I am as a person, of my broad interests not just in my design life but in my life, period.”
Posted by
Architectural Digest

This Carroll Gardens Apartment Is Home to an Array of Collected Treasures

Aaron Probyn and Rebecca McEvoy looked at five or six apartments, aiming to find a quaint brownstone, before landing on their two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,200-square-foot Carroll Gardens abode. “It’s in a really beautiful building with great windows and a distinct layout,” he says. “We really enjoyed Manhattan, but always gravitated toward Brooklyn. It’s greener, calmer, and there are more outdoor spaces, which is great because we have a dog.”
RestaurantsPosted by
Architectural Digest

The 7 Coolest Indoor-Outdoor Restaurants to Dine At Right Now

Indoors or outdoors? Prior to the pandemic, picking the right seat when dining out was a matter of mood, whimsy, and weather. Not anymore. While dining is (thankfully) back to normal in many parts of the U.S., the way we perceive restaurant layout may have changed irreversibly. We want to sit inside but enjoy a free, breezy vibe. Or we want to sit outside while still having a sense of place in thoughtful surroundings.
CelebritiesPosted by
Architectural Digest

Feast Your Eyes on This: India Mahdavi Reimagines Ferrari’s Ristorante Cavallino

Before embarking on the revitalization of Ristorante Cavallino, opposite the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, Paris-based architect and designer India Mahdavi had never met Massimo Bottura, the madcap chef behind Osteria Francescana in Modena, just a half hour away from the headquarters of the ritzy sports car manufacturer and Formula 1 Scuderia racing team. Together with chairman John Elkann and the Ferrari team, they collaborated during lockdown, largely over Zoom, on the glamorous yet relaxed transformation of the historic Emilia-Romagna farmhouse.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Architectural Digest

The New App “Casa Blanca” Is Positioning Itself as the “Tinder” of Real Estate

There’s no denying that we live in the Digital Age. In fact, we’re arguably at a point where we’d rather do things online than face-to-face—even things that, until recently, could really only be done in person. Buying a mattress, taking a workout class, and even going on a date online have become commonplace amongst the tech-savvy these days. Why, then, has the real estate industry not evolved past listing properties in local newspapers, through brokers, and on out-of-date websites?
DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Kengo Kuma Wants Architecture to Do the Exact Opposite of What You Might Think

It was a strong disgust for the conspicuous architecture he’d designed during Japan’s 1980s economic boom that completely shifted Kengo Kuma’s course during the dark, economically depressed 1990s—and into today. That so-called Lost Decade is when he discovered that what he really wanted to do was the polar opposite: "to make architecture disappear into its surroundings,” he writes in his coffee-table tome, Kengo Kuma: Topography. Those familiar with his repertoire know Kuma’s success stems from this course correction. The first action he took, in fact, was to perversely design a subterranean observatory that could not be seen, on the island of Oshima.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

Inside a Cozy Catskills Lodge That Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

It was decades ago when AD100 designer Stephen Shadley first glimpsed a burned-out stone ruin, perched cinematically on Potic Mountain, just a few miles from his home in Catskill, New York. “Everyone in the area referred to it as ‘the castle,’” he recalls of the fascinating site that, after a fire in the 1970s, had turned into an illicit hangout spot, covered in graffiti. “All that was left was the foundation and a couple of chimneys, a little road leading up to the 16-acre property, and this view that was just breathtaking to behold.”
Posted by
Architectural Digest

This Barcelona Home-Studio Showcases Plenty of Art While Maintaining a Minimalist Warmth

It’s a pretty regular occurrence that we come across a space and think, Hey, how’d you do that? From custom built-ins to expert styling to genius pattern combinations, pros in the interior design business know just what to do to make a room or a home or even a coffee table stand out. So with this series, we’re asking them to let us in on their secrets in the hope that we can take our own spaces to the next level.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Now You Can Actually Live Aboard the World’s Largest Superyacht

Super-prime living doesn’t have to be relegated to dry land anymore: Developers have launched sales for apartments aboard the world’s largest yacht, offering a select 39 luxury condos starting at $11.2 million. Expected to launch in mid-2024, the 730-foot superyacht Somnio (from the Latin for “to dream”) will sail the “four corners of the globe,” per a press release, including excursions to New York, the Mediterranean, the South Pacific, and even Antarctica.

