Tarek El Moussa on Christina Haack's Ex Ant Anstead Dating Renee Zellweger: 'I Love It'
Tarek El Moussa is supporting Ant Anstead as he moves on from his marriage to Christina Haack with Renee Zellweger!. El Moussa and Anstead have both been married to the Christina on the Coast star. El Moussa, 39, is her first husband and current Flip or Flop costar, while Anstead, 42, is her most recent ex from whom she announced her split in September after less than two years of marriage.people.com
Comments / 4