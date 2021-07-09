Tuition Will Now Be Free at Yale’s World-Renowned Drama School Thanks to Large Gift
Yale University has long been renowned for its drama school. Founded in 1925, this prestigious graduate school is also a professional conservatory. Aspiring students compete for a coveted 200 spots studying everything from acting to directing to stage management. The draw is huge—the renowned likes of Meryl Streep, Angela Bassett, and Lupita Nyong’o are alumni. However, for some, the price of a private university graduate degree can be a massive impediment. A new, unprecedented gift from music and film industry mogul David Geffen will eliminate this barrier by making tuition free for all students.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 0