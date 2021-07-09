Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Tuition Will Now Be Free at Yale’s World-Renowned Drama School Thanks to Large Gift

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYale University has long been renowned for its drama school. Founded in 1925, this prestigious graduate school is also a professional conservatory. Aspiring students compete for a coveted 200 spots studying everything from acting to directing to stage management. The draw is huge—the renowned likes of Meryl Streep, Angela Bassett, and Lupita Nyong’o are alumni. However, for some, the price of a private university graduate degree can be a massive impediment. A new, unprecedented gift from music and film industry mogul David Geffen will eliminate this barrier by making tuition free for all students.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Drama School#Graduate School#Yale Repertory Theatre#Instagram#Yale School Of Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Newsletter: David Geffen gives $150 million to Yale School of Drama. Not everyone is thrilled

Hello, I’m theater critic Charles McNulty, filling in this week for Carolina A. Miranda. Summer’s here, but the arts in Southern California, finally awake from their enforced slumber, haven’t left for the beach. Traffic is back, and after more than 16 months, I know the price of gas again. But you’ll get no complaints out of me. After finishing the superb French spy series “The Bureau” — for my money, the most absorbing long-form TV drama since the “The Sopranos” — I’m ready to put down the remote control and leave the house again.
Collegesopenculture.com

Moralities of Everyday Life: A Free Online Course from Yale University

How can we explain kindness and cruelty? Where does our sense of right and wrong come from? Why do people so often disagree about moral issues? This course from Yale University, Moralities of Everyday Life, explores the psychological foundations of our moral lives. Taught by psychology & cognitive science professor Paul Bloom, the course focuses on the origins of morality, compassion, how culture/religion influence moral thought and moral action, and beyond. If you select the “Audit” option, you can take the course for free.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

This College’s Tuition-Free Model Will Let Students Pay What They Can Post-Graduation

A small liberal-arts college in Michigan has announced plans to go tuition-free, in the hope that students will “pay it forward” after graduation. Hope College is launching a pilot program it calls “Hope Forward” this fall, providing endowed, full-tuition scholarships for 22 incoming freshmen, with a plan to expand it to the entire student body over time.
Mercer County, NJtrentondaily.com

MCCC Mourns the Loss of Communication Professor Kathi Paluscio

On Wednesday, July 7, Mercer County Community College (MCCC) received devastating news. Longtime MCCC Professor of Communication Kathryn “Kathi” Paluscio has suddenly passed away. “Kathi was an exceptionally talented and dedicated educator who was deeply loved by her students,” said President Dr. Jianping Wang in her formal campus-wide email announcement....
Collegesthesource.com

Professor Cornel West Announces His Resignation From Harvard

Dr. Cornel West ends his 15 year tenure at Harvard University. Harvard University’s staff has lost a prominent voice in the Black community as longtime scholar and progressive activist Dr. Cornel West announced his resignation from the prestigious institution. This news didn’t come as a surprise because West said earlier...
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Seton Hall University

On May 28th, Stephanie Fillion, a veteran journalist who covers the United Nations, spoke at an event hosted by The Diplomatic Envoy, The Global Current and The Journal of Diplomacy. Fillion, who is also a podcast host with years of experience in international journalism, described the progression of her career and shared her perspective on the challenges journalism faces today. After the event, The Diplomatic Envoy's Jasmine DeLeon interviewed Fillion about her career and advice for students interested in the field.
CollegesMySanAntonio

NAfME Announces Estelle Jorgensen as the Recipient of the 2020 NAfME Senior Researcher Award

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is pleased to present Estelle Jorgensen, Professor Emeritus at Indiana University, as the seventeenth recipient of the NAfME Senior Researcher Award. The award, which recognizes significant, long-term scholarship in music education, was presented to Jorgensen on February 27 at the 2021 NAfME Music Research and Teacher Education Biennial Conference, which took place virtually February 25–27.
Collegestheurbannews.com

New Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard University

Program launched by Nikole Hannah-Jones. Three foundations and an anonymous donor have already contributed more than $20 million to the newly endowed professorship in Race and Journalism for Hannah-Jones, a position that comes with the tenure that was denied Hannah-Jones by UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism. Ta-Nehisi Coates, a Howard alumnus, journalist, and author, will be a faculty member in the flagship College of Arts and Sciences.
Oxford, MShottytoddy.com

Dean Susan Duncan’s Gift Supports School of Law Fund

University of Mississippi law student Ethan Booker, of Oxford, is spending his summer working with the Queens District Attorney’s Office-Homicide Unit in New York, an opportunity made possible by support from the School of Law’s faculty, staff and dean. “The best thing the Ole Miss law school provides its students...
SocietyGW Hatchet

Essay: A love letter to Black men and boys

A few weeks ago, I rewatched the 1994 sports drama Above the Rim. The film follows a basketball prodigy who finds himself in the middle of a feud between two brothers — both of whom wrestle with their own ghosts and demons. Though it illuminates an underworld that regularly seduces street kids with its quick cash and surface allure, Above the Rim also highlights the beauty of Black boys and men. It shows their comedic charm and reckless pride. It shows them smiling and sweating on concrete courts, grinning and gleaming in their stylish streetwear. As I watched, I smiled alongside them. I adored seeing them fully existing in their joy — a joy that is often violently denied. I thought about the Black men in my life and decided their lives deserved to be celebrated and their bliss protected. This is a love letter to those men, an earnest attempt to honor their joy and grace.
Mental HealthMichigan Daily

Umich alumni aim to improve students’ mental health with ‘Wellnest’ journaling app

During his freshman year at the University of Michigan, Tommy Searle’s father passed away. In addition to the overwhelming support Searle received from friends, family and the U-M community, Searle — who graduated May 2020 — told The Michigan Daily he started journaling after the therapist he saw at the University’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) suggested it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy