Luka Doncic Helps Slovenia Secure Their First Olympic Bid

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic promised to forego his offseason vacations to help Slovenia punch their ticket to Tokyo for the Olympic games. That promise was fulfilled. The Dallas Mavericks superstar led the Slovenian men’s basketball team to the Olympics for the first time ever defeating a Lithuanian team with NBA players, Domantas Sabonis, Jonas Valanciunas 96-85. The win secures the first of the final four spots in Tokyo.

