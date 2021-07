The Aquinnah 4th of July parade was fun even without the beach treasure hunt. For the second year in a row, the parade was limited to “floats” (cars decorated in incredibly fun ways), and they looped up the Cliffs and around town. Groups of people gathered at the ends of their driveways to cheer the parade on. Winner of best float and so the lead of the parade was Greg Plumber and his vaccine mobile. The Taylors did a great job of representing with floats by Isaac and Noli Taylor, Alex Taylor and Hugh and Jeanie Taylor. Thank you to all who made it happen and brought some cheer to our town.