Warning: This article contains spoilers (which you’ve probably already seen, read about, and heard of, but still). The Last of Us Part II managed to upset a lot of Joel fans with one grizzly scene in which Abby golf clubs the life out of Joel. She then goes on to kill poor Jesse. But apparently, she can also kill Joel’s brother Tommy during the sequence where she and Manny are chasing Tommy as he snipes them from a distance. Tommy eventually kills Manny, leaving Abby to take him down herself.