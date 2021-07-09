Cancel
Celebrities

CNN's Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Say They Had an 'Instant Bond' When They Became Co-Hosts

By Emily Strohm
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell are the new hosts of CNN's Newsroom, and the pair couldn't be more thrilled to be working opposite one another. Camerota, 55, has anchored CNN's morning program, New Day, for the last six years — the longest tenure of any weekday morning show anchor in recent CNN history — while Blackwell, 40, has anchored CNN's Weekend New Day for the last nine years.

Alisyn Camerota
#Cnn Newsroom#Cnn#Bombay Amber
