CNN's Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Say They Had an 'Instant Bond' When They Became Co-Hosts

Co-hosts come and go on The View, sometimes through a revolving door that returns them right back to the desk where they once sat. Following Meghan McCain's announcement that she will be exiting The View, there has been speculation about who will fill her seat. Some fans have theorized that producers may replace McCain with a familiar face, former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos. As rumors continue to spread, the television personality finally responded to the gossip. Read on to find out what Matenopoulos had to say about returning to the show.