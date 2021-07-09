Pirtle named new VITAL principal

PUTNAM COUNTY – Shannon Pirtle has been named Putnam County School System’s new VITAL School principal. After ten years of serving both as assistant principal and principal at Upperman Middle School, Pirtle decided it was time for a change and was set to become the new assistant principal at Cane Creek Elementary School in fall 2021. However, VITAL school principal Robyn Nabors decided to return to the classroom as a science teacher at VITAL leaving the position to be filled.