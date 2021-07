The rate of new, weekly COVID-19 infections here more than doubled over the past two weeks, as the number of people getting vaccinated continues to steadily decline. The number of new infections rose from 51 cases during the week ending June 24 to 95 cases during the week ending July 1 to 125 cases during the week ending July 8. So less than three weeks ago, fewer than eight people per day were being infected. Now that number is nearly 18 per day.