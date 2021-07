Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra have been doing Deutsche Grammophon a service by working their way through what will be the label’s first complete cycle of the 15 Shostakovich symphonies by a single entity. You can put together a composite cycle — which DG did in a boxed set — dominated by Leonard Bernstein (Nos. 1, 6, 7, 9) and Neeme Järvi (2, 3, 11–15), with single entries from Myung-Whun Chung (4), Mstislav Rostropovich (5), André Previn (8), and Herbert von Karajan (10). But Nelsons’s cycle benefits from a unified point of view, along with consistently splendid playing and sound from Boston’s Symphony Hall.