In today’s best of, Mike reacts to the Phillies dominant win over the Chicago Cubs last night. Despite the recent win streak, Mike still believes this team isn’t good enough to win anything and thinks Dombrowski should sell at the deadline. He also wonders if Ben Simmons is the reason he isn’t enjoying sports as much recently (0:00-16:01). The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann joins the show to discuss what we can expect in a Ben Simmons trade’ and what his value is around the league (16:01-26:27). Hall of Fame baseball writer Jayson Stark joins the show to discuss the Phillies’ recent hot streak and whether or not it can last (26:27-36:54).