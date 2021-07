Australian Ben O’Connor held off Sergio Higuita and Nairo Quintana to win stage nine of the Tour de France, as Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey on another wet day in the Alps.After his sensational performance on Saturday, Pogacar was not involved in the battle for the stage win, but the Slovenian upped the pace on the final climb of the day to keep the lead of the general classification. O’Connor moved into second place overall despite starting the day more than eight minutes behind Pogacar in the standings, following a hugely impressive ride from the 25-year-old. He dropped Higuita...