How Blockchain Is Helping To Reboot Travel Safely
IATA estimated that the airline industry suffered a net loss of $118.5 billion last year amid the impact of the global health crisis. The numbers are still daunting, with a projected loss of $47.7 billion in 2021. However, there has been some light at the end of the tunnel, with passenger activity slowly picking up amid the easing of restrictions across the continents. To help travel reboot safely, SITA, the IT provider for the air transport industry, has been working with airlines, airports, and other market stakeholders on new technological initiatives.simpleflying.com
