Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

How Blockchain Is Helping To Reboot Travel Safely

By Sumit Singh
simpleflying.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIATA estimated that the airline industry suffered a net loss of $118.5 billion last year amid the impact of the global health crisis. The numbers are still daunting, with a projected loss of $47.7 billion in 2021. However, there has been some light at the end of the tunnel, with passenger activity slowly picking up amid the easing of restrictions across the continents. To help travel reboot safely, SITA, the IT provider for the air transport industry, has been working with airlines, airports, and other market stakeholders on new technological initiatives.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveller#Economy#Blockchain#Traveler#Iata#Sita#Indicio Tech#The Aruba Health App#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Technology
News Break
Travel
Related
Travelsimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Turns To Optimism With Returning Business Travel

Business travel is coming back, and Delta Air Lines is incredibly optimistic about the future. With a 40% recovery in business travel and signs that more business travelers are coming back, the airline is preparing to gear up for the return of that market, which will help power Delta’s recovery.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Here are all the airlines flying directly to Phuket in July

Phuket Sandbox, the Thai government’s tourism-reviving scheme has been set in motion! Popular holiday destination Phuket has reopened to holiday-makers—from within and outside of Thailand—who would like to revel in a sun-kissed vacation without having to worry about completing a two-week quarantine. We are excited about welcoming the returning influx...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Why Dubai’s Quick Reopening Was Important For Aviation

Speaking at the World Sustainable Business Forum on Monday, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said that the UAE’s proactive response to the pandemic helped its aviation industry recover much sooner than other parts of the world. He continued to say that this helped other markets rebound, but is he correct? We’ve taken a closer look.
TravelKCCI.com

Tips for how to travel with kids

Getting away as a family is never an easy feat — whether you’re packing up the car or taking a plane. But when you know how to travel with kids, all those fears go out the window and you can rest assured that your family vacation will be a getaway for the (good) memory books.
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Swiss becomes first commercial airline to fly from Switzerland with sustainable aviation fuel

Swiss International Air Lines made this announcement:. SWISS has established the first-ever end-to-end logistics chain for importing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Switzerland in collaboration with various partners. This makes SWISS the first commercial airline to use SAF in its scheduled flight operations from Switzerland. Thanks to its highly advanced aircraft such as the A32Xneo family, SWISS’s initial SAF delivery is sufficient to fuel more than 175 flights. SWISS customers can pay full regard to environmental care in their air travels by promoting the use of SAF via the Compensaid program. Subject to further development, including a scaling-up of production, the use of SAF can sustainably reduce carbon emissions.
Cell PhonesNorristown Times Herald

Here’s How Your Phone Can Help You Travel Smarter

(StatePoint) After over a year of pandemic-related restrictions, we’ve entered a new era of travel, with 67% of Americans planning to get out of town this summer. From scoring accommodations to keeping track of local restrictions, your digital device can help you navigate the “next normal” of travel. Here’s how.
TravelWired

How to Travel Safely During Your Pandemic Summer

Welcome aboard, would-be passengers. This is your author speaking. It's a lovely day on the metaphorical tarmac. On behalf of the WIRED crew, I ask that you please direct your attention to the guidelines located beneath the introduction. This article is equipped with sections on how to enter various countries, stay safe and healthy, and prove your vaccination status. Take a minute to locate the sections most relevent to you. Please do not turn off all personal electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets, because then you won't be able to read any further.
Industrycryptopotato.com

LaneAxis: How Blockchain is Fixing the Flaws in Freight Transportation

As the world moves swiftly towards urbanization among global cities, the need for an optimized transport system is more crucial than ever. The transport and freight industry is the backbone of the modern commercial world, and every person, brand, or business relies on timely deliveries. Despite the above, the current...
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Blockchain can help publishers improve audience trust

Readers expect their news content to be reliable and trustworthy, yet many doubt it actually is. Readers cite issues like unchecked sources, rushing too fast to print, careless reporting and news sites being deliberately misleading as contributing to their eroding trust in published content. Yet readers seek out — and are even willing to pay for — credible, factual, objective news. Increased trust will come from providing more transparency into the reporting and writing process, and the solution to this for news sites will come from an unusual source: blockchain technology.
Agriculturecoingeek.com

How blockchain can become a friend of Indian farmers

“Bitcoin has many advantages to offer; chief among them is freedom—from middlemen or even corrupt governments.”. Dr. Craig S. Wright said those words while visiting Bogota, Colombia, in 2019. “Latin America is ripe for growth,” he said, pointing out that developing regions like India and Latin America have “a better opportunity to catch up and have faster growth than North America” by using Bitcoin, which will enable them “to have information.”
TravelPeter Greenberg Travel News

Helpful Sites for Accessible Travel

So many of us take the travel experience for granted. But 19% of Americans have a disability — sight, hearing or mobility — and that can often make their travel experience a serious challenge, or in some cases, an impossibility. But help is on the way. Check out AbleThrive, a...
Traveleturbonews.com

Category - Travel News

Travel and Tourism News. eTurboNews keeps you informed on developing news relevant to international issues on travel, tourism, visitors, and the travel & tourism industry behind. eTurboNews (eTN) has been the internet leader and pioneer in up to the minute and news you only find on eTN (eTurboNews)
TravelKTEN.com

Safe Travel – What to Bring – 10 Tips

Originally Posted On: Safe Travel – What to Bring – 10 Tips | Happy Travel Tips. 1. Safety begins when you pack. To avoid being a target, dress conservatively. Don’t wear expensive looking jewelry. A flashy wardrobe or one that is too casual can mark you as a tourist. As much as possible, avoid the appearance of affluence.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

IATA urges global governments to adopt WHO travel rules

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on states to follow new guidance on travel from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The guidance recommends a “risk-based approach” to implementing measures related to Covid-19 and international travel. Specifically, WHO recommended that governments:. Do not require proof of Covid-19 vaccination as...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Tips for managing a return to corporate travel

There are a number of key issues and concerns for businesses as they prepare for a return to corporate travel post-pandemic. If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that the constant changing of restrictions and requirements have made it nigh on impossible to plan. However, with its positive...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

A Look Into IndiGo’s Huge International Expansion Plans

Before the pandemic banned most international travel, Indian low-cost giant IndiGo was in the midst of a huge expansion. In 2019, half of all new routes were international, with new continents joining the network. However, despite the last year of restrictions, IndiGo is keen to add some more new international routes as soon as it can. Here’s a look inside the airline’s ambitious plans for an international expansion.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Sustainable Business Travel More Aspiration Than Action

One in two organizations plan to increase their focus on socially- and environmentally-responsible business travel post-pandemic. But few are really taking the steps required to turn that plan to action. Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation solutions, today published the latest installment of its research,...
LifestyleAviation Week

Business, International Recoveries Will Shape U.S. Airline Networks

WASHINGTON—U.S. airlines are benefiting from strong leisure demand during the traditionally busy peak summer season, but for many the final steps to a sustained recovery—business and international traffic upticks—could be difficult. That is the conclusion from a new Swelbar-Zhong Consultancy... Subscription Required. Business, International Recoveries Will Shape U.S. Airline Networks...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

The Belarus Incident: It Could Happen to Business Aviation, Too

If the Belarus air piracy incident does inspire copycat inflight incursions, then it stands to reason that business aviation could also be a target for any despot who thinks a perceived enemy may be on board an international flight by a business aircraft operator. Obviously, when planning an... The Belarus...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

IATA calls on States to follow WHO guidance on cross-border travel

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called on states to follow new guidance on travel from the World Health Organization (WHO). The guidance recommends a “risk-based approach” to implementing measures related to COVID-19 and international travel. It will be presented to the WHO COVID-19 International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Thursday 15 July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy