Live Bands Return To The Intersection in Grand Rapids

After our All American Weekend for the 4th of July holiday, All Request Saturday Night returned this weekend with feature artist Chicago. We last featured this band early March 2020. It was an awesome night, phone lines just blew up with requests, we were mostly full by 8pm and shut down request lines at 8:30. A lot of enthusiasm for Chicago, and many other artists as well. Horn bands seem to get a lot of attention from the baby boomers. Thanks to all for providing us with a really good playlist for the evening.