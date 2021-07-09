Live Bands Return To The Intersection in Grand Rapids
The Intersection in Grand Rapids is a well known music venue that’s been around since 1972, and moved to its current larger location in 2003. With a capacity of 1800 they regularly feature national acts of all different genres. Grand Rapids local music scene has always been very active. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the last performance at the Intersection had been 483 days, but all that changed yesterday with their first live performance.wmmq.com
