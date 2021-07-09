Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Live Bands Return To The Intersection in Grand Rapids

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Intersection in Grand Rapids is a well known music venue that’s been around since 1972, and moved to its current larger location in 2003. With a capacity of 1800 they regularly feature national acts of all different genres. Grand Rapids local music scene has always been very active. Unfortunately due to the pandemic, the last performance at the Intersection had been 483 days, but all that changed yesterday with their first live performance.

wmmq.com

Comments / 0

94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Live Bands#Cdc#The Intersection#Antiserum#Attak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died of unknown causes at the age of 58. The news was broken by his son Sebastian, guitarist for the band Tantric. "So I just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m currently at a loss for words."
SoccerPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Eddie Van Halen Cheered Wolfgang When He Threw Pumpkin at Teacher

Wolfgang Van Halen recalled a moment in his childhood that demonstrated just how supportive his late father, Eddie Van Halen, was as a parent. The younger Van Halen has often discussed how his dad encouraged him to be who he wanted to be, while never forcing him to follow a music career if he didn't want to.
Muskegon, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Two Major Motorcycle Rallies Roaring Back to Muskegon This Month

Tulip Time and Bike Time are two of my favorite West Michigan events. As we know nothing happened event wise last year, but this year is a different story. The rallies in Muskegon this year, Bike Time which starts Thursday July 15, and Rebel Road which begins Friday July 16 are expected to draw huge crowds. Get ready to roar into the weekend with scenic rides, camping, live music, stunt shows, and contests.
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

All Request Saturday Night Playlist July 10, 2021 Chicago

After our All American Weekend for the 4th of July holiday, All Request Saturday Night returned this weekend with feature artist Chicago. We last featured this band early March 2020. It was an awesome night, phone lines just blew up with requests, we were mostly full by 8pm and shut down request lines at 8:30. A lot of enthusiasm for Chicago, and many other artists as well. Horn bands seem to get a lot of attention from the baby boomers. Thanks to all for providing us with a really good playlist for the evening.
MoviesPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

10 ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

If you go by the calendar, the 1990s weren’t that long ago. Nostalgia for the period runs deep and strong through a lot of modern pop culture. People born at the tail end of the decade just started drinking legally. It doesn’t feel like a bygone era. If you go...
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Check Out These Amazing Pieces Created by Lansing Area Artists [PHOTOS]

I enjoy viewing Arts and Crafts, and yes I even watch the show “Making It” on television. But personally I’m not very skilled in that area, but my wife is. She inspires me with her creativity. And of course her interest influences me, as everywhere we go we’re perusing through craft shops. Whether we’re in Saugatuck, Grand Haven or Grand Ledge, we’re visiting the little shops seeing lots of creativity and new ideas for her to try.
Pet ServicesPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Sandy, the Meijer Pony – is She Finally Back?

I was in Meijer the other day when I did a double-take. Wait a minute...Sandy the Pony is back on the floor! I hadn't seen Sandy for...well, quite a few months. And she's still only a penny. In spring 2020, thanks to COVID, Meijer made some radical chnages...one of them...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Kalamazoo Mac & Cheese Festival Returning For 2021

One of the coolest events in Kalamazoo all year is returning for 2021 in October. Kalamazoo's Mac & Cheese Festival will make its return on Saturday, October 9th at Homer Stryker Field. The event will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. but VIP entry will get you in two hours early. There are 4 different kinds of admission into the festival. Additional sample tokens will be available for purchase for $2 each, with kids 12 and under getting in for free for GA with a paid adult. Their event website has the following options:
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Micky Dolenz Recalls the Monkees’ ‘Weird’ Tour With Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix opening for the Monkees seemed like a good idea ... at least Micky Dolenz thought so. The Monkees singer first saw the future guitar legend playing in New York's Greenwich Village. “He was just known as this amazing guitar player that plays guitar with his teeth,” Dolenz tells UCR. “That’s how I remember him being introduced.”
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

When the Rolling Stones Came to Tour Gibson Guitars in Kalamazoo

Many famous rockers have visited the Gibson factory to see how their world-class guitars were made in Kalamazoo. The Rolling Stones visit in '75 was memorable. There was a time when the Gibson six-string was standard-issue for guitar gods. Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Slash, Peter Frampton, Joe Perry, Randy Rhoads, Angus Young, Tony Iommi, Ace Frehley, Neil Schon, Tom Scholz, Steve Clark, Jerry Cantrell, Dave Grohl, Kirk Hammett, Ron Wood and Keith Richards have all strummed magnificent power chords and dashed off furious solos all across the fretboards of these elegant instruments.
Ionia, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

First She Eats 50 Chili Dogs, Now A 7 Pound Burrito

Just a few days ago a woman eats 50 chili dogs to set a new record in Rockford, she has now just devoured a seven-pound burrito in Ionia and is now the new champion. I am not sure what drives competitive eaters to put their bodies through such tasks such as eating 76 hot dogs, 50 chili dogs and now a seven-pound burrito. Is it the attention? Do they get a free meal? Is there money to be made? Or, isn't just pure bragging rights?
MusicPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

David Crosby Recalls Joni Mitchell Dumping Him by Song

David Crosby recounted the “hysterically funny” moment Joni Mitchell broke up with him via a song she’d written for the occasion. The pair briefly dated around 1967, and both of their careers benefited from each others’ influence. But as Mitchell wrote in her song “That Song About the Midway” (which ended up in on 1969's Clouds LP), she eventually got tired of his behavior and wanted to move on. One night, among friends at the home of the Monkees’ Peter Tork, she delivered her breakup message.
CelebritiesPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter to Compete at 2021 Olympic Games

Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, has qualified for the upcoming summer Olympic games. The 29-year-old will compete on the U.S. equestrian team along with three other of the country's top riders at competition in Tokyo held Aug. 3-7. This will be Jessica Springsteen's first time entering the arena at the Olympic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy