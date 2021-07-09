Cancel
Hawaii State

Mason Ho In Indo is as Entertaining as Mason Ho in Hawaii

By SURFER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason Ho has 7 miles worth of reasons to stay on the North Shore for the majority of the year. With perfect waves gracing his backyard 80% of the year, Mason often scores day after day simply by staying put. But when summertime in the Northern Hemisphere rolls around, Mason sets his sights on summertime swell magnets. Recently, Mason and friend Sheldon Paishon flew across the pond to Indonesia, where they spent some time hopping between perfect points and mind-blowingly-good reef set-ups. Hit play above to watch the entertaining duo partake in some tube-hounding, and for part 1 of their Indonesian adventure’s continue on below:

