SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As pandemic life gives way to a new normal, employees are searching for more flexibility, less stress and more happiness. Experts warn that leading with empathy will be more critical than ever when it comes to employee recruitment and retention efforts. According to the Mental Health Index: U.S. Worker Edition, elevated risk of pandemic-fueled PTSD (up 56% when compared to pre-COVID-19) continues; driving stress levels up and adversely impacting employee resilience and cognition.