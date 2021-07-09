Heart Health
When it comes to your heart, it’s very easy to be lulled into a false sense of security. You may assume that heart disease is only something that happens to older people, or that you’d have symptoms if you did have it. If you have a strong family history of it, you may shrug and figure you can’t do anything about it. But before you reach for that burger and cheese fries, hear this: Cardiovascular disease kills more Americans each year than any other condition. But you can lower your risk and boost your heart smarts by separating fact from fiction. Here’s the straight talk on some common myths.www.webmd.com
