2021 Stanley Cup Final TV Ratings: Canadian Viewership Set Records, While U.S. Viewers Tuned-Out

If you’re like me, you were glued to the Stanley Cup Final because you love the sport that much. With no rooting interest, and well it’s my job, I still found interest in one of the more predictable Cup Finals in recent years. But was that a reason for U.S. viewers to not tune into the Stanley Cup? Or was it because there was a Canadian team in the Final? Or was it because it’s July and it’s beautiful outside and no one wants to sit indoors when they could be at a bonfire or enjoying a drink on a patio?