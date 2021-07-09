Cancel
Cubs Roster Moves: Tepera and Ryan Up, Abbott to Triple-A, Wieck Hits IL

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs moved some bullpen arms around. Ryan Tepera will make his return after a stint on the 10-day IL due to a calf injury. The righty has been one of the Cubs’ go-to arms this season, and his return probably could not come at a better time for the guys upstairs. Reports have surfaced that Jed Hoyer has already started the process of turning the Cubs into sellers at the trade deadline. Tepera’s reliable arm could easily be another asset to throw into a deadline deal. Just stay healthy. You never know the impact a good showcase can have on an opposing front office.

