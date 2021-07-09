‘Donkey Kong’ is officially 40 years old today, developers celebrate
The original Donkey Kong released 40 years ago today (July 9 1981), marking Mario and the eponymous ape’s first appearance, so series developers went online to celebrate. Grant Kirkhope, a video game composer who worked at Rare during the Nintendo 64-era and beyond, tweeted: “Happy 40th birthday to Donkey Kong, it’s an honour to have played a little part in your history and I apologise for subjecting you to that bloody awful rap!! O-KAY!!”www.nme.com
