Houston, Iowa highlight Virginia men’s basketball 2021-22 non-conference schedule

In 123 days, the Virginia men’s basketball team will take the court for the first time in the 2021-22 season. The non-conference schedule was released on Friday, July 9, answering some questions as to which teams the Cavaliers will face in the first fall with fans (hopefully) back in attendance. Virginia opens with home games against Navy (November 9) and Radford (November 12) before hitting the road for a huge matchup with 2021 Final Four squad Houston in Houston on November 16.