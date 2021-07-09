Series Preview: Mariners (46-42) vs. Angels (44-42)

That series against the Yankees didn’t go very well but it wasn’t the disaster it could have been thanks to an outstanding performance by Logan Gilbert on Thursday afternoon. And because the Astros won two of three against the A’s, the Mariners didn’t budge in the Wild Card standings. With the All-Star break right around the corner, the Angels arrive in Seattle for another series against a long-shot Wild Card contender. This is actually more like a six-game series since the Mariners travel to Los Angeles for three more games right after the break. It’s a prime opportunity for one of these teams to bury the other right before the trade deadline.