‘NCIS’ Former Star Pauley Perrette Shows Love to ‘Beloved Brother’ Michael Weatherly on His Birthday in Sweet Pics

After spending about 13 years together on CBS’ “NCIS,” Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly seemed to have formed an unbreakable bond. It exists even beyond the fictional world of special agents, crime, and deceit.

Perrette left the show back in 2018 at the end of season 15 on not-so-good terms. Weatherly left the show after season 13 and started starring in his own series, “Bull.”

Despite being separated from each other professionally, Perrette was still eager to wish her close friend a very happy 53rd birthday. She wrote on Twitter, “All my love and everything I’ve got to my beloved brother @M_Weatherly on his birthday today. Forever Family. Forever my beloved brother. #HappyBirthdayMichaelWeatherly LOVE YOU!”

She also posted some behind-the-scenes pics of the Tony DiNozzo-Abby Sciuto “NCIS” duo.

The two have proved just how close they are many times over the years.

“Michael Weatherly is like my brother. I love him more than anything on the planet Earth. He’s awesome. I was just on the phone with Brian Dietzen last week. And CBS is home to me. The network and the studio have always been really, really good to me,” Pauley Perrette said about her former co-star in an interview with USA Today from 2020.

She said she actually remains friends with several of her “NCIS” co-stars.

The Perrette and Weatherly love certainly isn’t one-sided either. When he heard that her show “Broke” was coming out in April of 2020 he gave her and the show a shoutout on social media. He wrote, “Setting my VHS tape system to ‘RECORD.’ I may have to tape over an old Friends episode. Go P! April is right around the corner.”

Pauley Perrette Talks Connection to ‘NCIS’ Co-Star

Right before she bid farewell to her fan-favorite, edgy lab analyst, Abby Sciuto character, Perrette sat down to talk about her time on “NCIS.”

The two of them rarely shared a lot of scenes together while on “NCIS.” Regardless, the two were amongst the funniest characters to grace the crime drama. It turns out it was all an elaborate plan after all.

“Michael Weatherly and I had this thing together. We pinky shook right when we first met…We both come from comedy, and we’re gonna make a very serious military crime drama funny. And, we have as actors, and as friends, we have an unspoken sparkle between us. And, we love to crack each other up. And we love to get the funny bone and get that stuff. And, the times that we had on set, and the work that we did together, was just delightful…so much fun,” Perrette said on the “NCIS” YouTube channel.

Although “NCIS” can be extremely dark and serious, it has set itself apart from other crime shows for always knowing how to incorporate humor and other lighthearted themes into the mix of things.