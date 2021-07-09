Cancel
Portland, OR

‘Jeopardy!’: How Much Did Champ Courtney Shah Collect in Winnings Over 7-Day Streak?

By Leanne Stahulak
 8 days ago
“Jeopardy!” champion and community college instructor Courtney Shah created a buzz when she triumphed in seven consecutive games. But the Portland, Oregon, native’s victory streak eventually came to an end on the Wednesday, July 7 episode.

Shah lost to newcomer Nikole Villanueva, a direct service provider from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The “Jeopardy!” champ started in last place going into the “Final Jeopardy!” round with only $6,200, and she wagered only $800 on her eventual correct answer.

Despite Shah’s loss and low earnings for her eighth game, she still walked away from the quiz show with a sizable pot of cash. Over the course of her seven victories, Shah raked in $118,558, plus $2,000 for her second-place finish. Not bad for eight rounds of intense trivia competition.

In addition to the money, Shah also earned herself a spot in “Jeopardy!’s” next Tournament of Champions. So far, the only other eligible contestants are fellow seven-time winner Brian Chang, six-time winner Zach Newkirk, and four-time winner John Focht.

Surprisingly, Shah has the lowest amount of earnings compared to her three Tournament of Champions Competitors. Chang, who won just as many rounds as Shah, earned more than $45,000 more during his time on stage. Newkirk, who only won six games, cashed in more than $6,000 more than Shah. And if you average it out, Shah earned a total of just under $17,000 per game, while Focht earned almost $26,000 per game.

Maybe Shah just wanted to play it safe, but whatever her strategy, it still guaranteed her seven-straight wins. And no one can come close to “Jeopardy!” Hall of Famer James Holzhauer, who earned $131,127 in a single game back in 2019. He holds the top 10 spots in the Single-Game Winnings category, all from his 32-game streak back in the spring of 2019.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Courtney Shah Continues Supporting Contestants

Shah took to Twitter right before last night’s July 8 episode to send her love to fellow contestants Nikole Villanueva, Ellen McKeeman, and Jen Jazwinski.

“Y’all it’s another ladies’ night on @Jeopardy tonight! And all these ladies are wonderful (I was lucky enough to meet them all),” Shah wrote with a gif from the movie “Grease.”

Though she lost in the Wednesday, July 7 airing of “Jeopardy!”, Shah technically lost in the middle of the day this week’s shows were taped. One whole week of “Jeopardy!” shows are filmed in one day, with contestants and returning champions playing game after game until all five games are recorded. So when Shah lost in the third recorded game, she stuck around to see the other two play out.

She even took the time to go to lunch with fellow Oregon native McKeeman, adding to her original tweet, “Shout out to Ellen, a fellow Oregonian. We spent lunchtime during filming gushing about how awesome Diego Valeri is.”

Shah wrapped up the thread with a heartfelt message about her experience on “Jeopardy!”

“Having a mostly-ladies filming day was one of the best experiences of my life, even though I didn’t win. I’m so happy to hear that this is a common theme! Is there anything better than lady nerds supporting other lady nerds? I really don’t think so.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

Former New England Patriot and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady is the unquestioned G.O.A.T. among professional athletes. That stands for “Greatest of All Time” and is a title that Tom Brady has more than earned. At 43-years-old, Brady had one of the best seasons any quarterback has ever had. Playing with a new and in a new offense, Tom Brady was his usual dominant self. He led the Bucs to one of the finest seasons in the history of the franchise, culminating with a championship. He did all of this as a deadly pandemic raged around him, putting a hamper on the 2020 season Simply put, it is one of the greatest accomplishments in professional sports history and isn’t likely to be outdone any time soon.

