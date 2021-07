The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 60.6 in June, a drop of 0.6 points over the 61.2 percent result in May. June is the 13th consecutive reading above the neutral 50 threshold and fifth consecutive month above 60 (see top of first chart). Over the past 12 months, the Purchasing Managers’ Index has averaged 59.1, the highest since November 2018. The survey results suggest that the manufacturing sector continues to expand at a robust pace.