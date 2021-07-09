Half Waif – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with Her

Half Waif's new album, Mythopoetics, is out today via ANTI-. Nandi Rose called it "the record I've been trying to make for 10 years," and in our review, we wrote:. Half Waif (aka Nandi Rose) had originally planned to hit the studio for a stripped-back, solo piano album, but once she was there, she and producer Zubin Hensler ended up continuing the maximalist art pop direction of last year's The Caretaker. It's full of synths and studio-as-instrument tricks, but underneath all the futuristic arrangements, you can hear the remnants of Nandi's original plan for the album. Piano is used heavily, and these feel very much like singer/songwriter songs that would work in a solo acoustic setting; all the added stuff just makes them sound even more impressive. Some songs still sound like somber ballads ("Fabric," "Sourdough"), while others are glitchy and percussive ("Take Away the Ache," "Fortress"), and "Party's Over" is one of Half Waif's most purely pop moments yet. It has an immediacy that most of the other songs only hint at, but it doesn't overshadow them. "Party's Over" is a good way to draw people in, but once you're here, there's so much to explore in the immersive world of Mythopoetics.