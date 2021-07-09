There’s a Dog Park That’s Also a Restaurant and Pub an Hour From Lawton!

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is once again asking for your help. The Emergency Blood levels remain low, and this weekend is the perfect time to help out!. Donate blood at Lawton’s Boots & Badges drive & support your local heroes! This blood drive takes place at the brand new Public Safety building at the corner of S. Railroad and Gore Boulevard. You will enter through the front of the building and be met by guides that will take you to the 2nd floor conference/meeting room. There will also be guides that will take you on tours of the all joint Police and Fire Headquarters. Lawton Fire Department Station 1 is housed on the North end of the building, complete with a slide replacing the traditional Fireman pole. There is also a new jail for the Lawton Police Department. Both Chief's, James Smith for the Lawton Police Department, and Ranan Adams of the Lawton Fire Department were on with the Morning Crew today to talk about the importance of donating blood.