Flooding has hit parts of Europe over the past week, resulting in at least 150 deaths and collapsed buildings.Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are among the countries who have faced heavy flooding in recent days. Relentless rain and storms have caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, flooding homes and bringing down buildings. Flash floods have swept through areas after soil failed to absorb any more water. In Germany, two western states - North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate - have been badly hit by the flooding.In North Rhine-Westphalia, the country’s most popolous state, the Euskirchen region south of Bonn...