While it is true that there is only one Steelers Nation, the individuals who comprise that fanbase can be found far and wide from around the globe, possessing three main types of fanaticism. You have the eternally optimistic, which I have been accused of being on more than one occasion. Then you have the grounded realists, who are committed to remaining even keel in their opinions and outlook for the team. Honestly, my fandom falls somewhere between these two descriptions, even if I lean slightly to the former. What can I say, I always look for the positives in every situation.