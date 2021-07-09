Cancel
Food & Drinks

This Jelly Cake Captures the Wonder of the Cosmos

By Diana Hubbell
Atlas Obscura
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the best jelly cakes, The Cosmos appears at first glance to be an elaborate optical illusion. A Milky Way wrought in condensed milk jelly spirals out of its galactic center into shimmering nebulas of edible glitter. Although astronomers would not be able to identify the constellations suspended within the mirror-smooth dome, the overall effect is uncannily photorealistic.

Olivia Rodrigo
#Birthday Cakes#Cosmos#Jelly#Food Drink#Jell O
