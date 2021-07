Andre De Grasse, who will race the 100m and 200m in Tokyo, finished off the podium in the 100m at Gateshead today, with a 10.13, behind Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. (9.98), who scored his sixth win out of seven races this season, Chijindu Ujah of the U.K. in 10.10 and Zharnel Hughes, also of the U.K., in 10.13. The U.S.’s Fred Kerley, another one to watch in Tokyo, was fifth, just a hair behind De Grasse.)