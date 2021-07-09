Cancel
Gianforte ends Montana's climate change coalition membership

By Associated Press
Daily Inter Lake
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte has discontinued Montana's membership in a coalition of two dozen states dedicated to fighting climate change. The U.S. Climate Alliance is a nonpartisan group committed to achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. Democratic former Gov. Steve Bullock joined the alliance in 2019. The alliance is made up of nearby Western states, including Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

